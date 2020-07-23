Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Holdings Decreased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,117 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Century Communities worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 74.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 518,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 221,825 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 45,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 49,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $2,765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at $8,056,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.78. 10,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.93. Century Communities Inc has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $602.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Century Communities Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

