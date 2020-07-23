Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases New Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,157,509,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,097 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,180,000 after purchasing an additional 484,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,572,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $106.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

