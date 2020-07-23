ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Holdings Lessened by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 28.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the period. ChannelAdvisor accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $681,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 403,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,178. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.87 million, a PE ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 0.91. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

