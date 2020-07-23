Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Chart Industries comprises approximately 1.7% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Chart Industries by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 19,951 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Chart Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 236,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS traded up $6.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.90. The company had a trading volume of 36,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,956. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $77.40.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

