Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $20.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million.

Shares of CHMG opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $48.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, CEO Anders Tomson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $50,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,994.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole acquired 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,571.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,547.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,855 shares of company stock worth $253,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

