Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises approximately 1.7% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 23,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 38.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 36,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,568.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.49. 28,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,771. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

