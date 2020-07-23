Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,333,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $521,979,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 58.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,539 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 133.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 78.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,545,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,270,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,393,562. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

