Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,997 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,177,000 after buying an additional 55,499 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth $65,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,645.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,533.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $226.22. 16,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.95 and a 200 day moving average of $186.35. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $232.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

