CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Lowered by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,795,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,184,855,000 after purchasing an additional 212,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CME Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,849,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,303,000 after buying an additional 246,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,656,000 after buying an additional 231,245 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,810. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.38.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

