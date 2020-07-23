Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,160 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,246,936. The company has a market capitalization of $207.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

