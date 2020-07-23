Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KO. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.41.

NYSE KO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,246,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63. The company has a market cap of $207.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after buying an additional 5,253,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

