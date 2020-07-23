Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,590 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 21,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 170.8% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 79,337 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 36.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 112,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 144,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 19,468 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.60. 495,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,324,360. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.30. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $194.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

