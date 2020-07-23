Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.83. 643,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,246,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

