Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 731,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,246,676. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $195.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura dropped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

