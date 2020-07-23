Contrasting Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Viper Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:VNOM)

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Viper Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas $207.42 million 1.09 -$18.58 million N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 5.49 $46.28 million $0.13 79.46

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Oil & Gas.

Volatility & Risk

Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Advantage Oil & Gas and Viper Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 3 3 0 2.50 Viper Energy Partners 0 2 14 0 2.88

Advantage Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $2.30, indicating a potential upside of 90.08%. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $17.94, indicating a potential upside of 73.64%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas -116.35% 1.08% 0.78% Viper Energy Partners -41.11% 1.45% 1.15%

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Advantage Oil & Gas on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas.

