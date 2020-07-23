Cormark Raises Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$90.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target upped by research analysts at Cormark from C$60.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSU. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of Trisura Group stock traded up C$4.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,848. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $741.94 million and a P/E ratio of 54.94. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$26.52 and a one year high of C$78.67.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$38.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.30 million.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

