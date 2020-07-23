Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Brightworth

Brightworth grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.4% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 492,812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $144,847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $326.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $331.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.38.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

