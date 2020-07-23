COVA Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. COVA has a market capitalization of $826,184.09 and $453,823.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.31 or 0.01933592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00081565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00192788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001020 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00119449 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

