CUTcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,369.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $12,369.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.64 or 0.01934677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00081974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00191840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001024 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00119326 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 111,123,718 coins and its circulating supply is 107,123,718 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

