Cutler Group LP Acquires New Holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Cutler Group LP bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 67.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLWS. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of FLWS stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.85. 8,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $27.66.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

