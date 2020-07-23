Cutler Group LP Acquires Shares of 3,600 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 267.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 74.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick bought 5,600 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $188,832.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,327.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on G. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

NYSE:G traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.44. 11,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $923.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.39 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

