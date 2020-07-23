Cutler Group LP Buys 180 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 121.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 57.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 8,528 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.30, for a total value of $2,876,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,217,724.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $9,364,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,085 shares in the company, valued at $30,617,232.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $366.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,743. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $382.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.89 and its 200 day moving average is $326.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.09.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

