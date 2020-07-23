Cutler Group LP Buys 400 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of TARO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.27. The stock had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,531. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average is $70.26. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $99.69.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.25 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

