Cutler Group LP Buys 800 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 58,831 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,475. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $701.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

