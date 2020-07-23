Cutler Group LP Buys New Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total value of $67,029.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,588.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,713,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $11,943,381. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Argus increased their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

ILMN stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $390.77. 14,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,814. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $402.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

