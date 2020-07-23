Cutler Group LP Cuts Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Cutler Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHC. FMR LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 66,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

BHC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 90,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,158. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHC. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.06.

In other news, Director John Paulson purchased 2,041,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,411,974.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 948,353 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $18,246,311.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,618,309 shares of company stock valued at $79,509,247. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

