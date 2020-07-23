Cutler Group LP Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Cutler Group LP trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 30.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 7.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at $67,000.

TBF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,124. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

