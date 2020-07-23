Cutler Group LP Decreases Holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Cutler Group LP cut its stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,289,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in UniFirst by 314.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 88,675 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,076,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth $10,350,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

UniFirst stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,502. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.18. UniFirst Corp has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $217.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $445.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $219,711.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,445.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $122,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.