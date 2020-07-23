Cutler Group LP Grows Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,330,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Gerspach purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADS traded up $3.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.80. 28,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,063. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $159.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

ADS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

