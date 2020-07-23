Cutler Group LP Has $100,000 Holdings in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Cutler Group LP cut its position in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DMRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 100.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Digimarc by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Digimarc by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Shares of DMRC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. The company has a market cap of $186.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.14. Digimarc Corp has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 141.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DMRC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.