Cutler Group LP Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,471,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,249,000 after buying an additional 209,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,388 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,645,000 after acquiring an additional 117,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.77, for a total transaction of $4,235,779.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 26,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $4,377,708.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,863 shares in the company, valued at $28,655,117.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 721,041 shares of company stock worth $115,476,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.64. 6,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,377. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.65. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.39 and a beta of 1.46. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.42.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.