Cutler Group LP Has $264,000 Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,302. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $97.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $151,145.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,416.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

