Cutler Group LP Increases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 255.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of XMLV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,204. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22.

