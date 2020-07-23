Cutler Group LP Invests $30,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.78. 64,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,659. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15.

