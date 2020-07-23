Cutler Group LP Invests $34,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.73. 5,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.79 and a beta of 0.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

