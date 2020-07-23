Cutler Group LP Invests $52,000 in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,726,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at $27,377,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,369,140.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,865. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,690. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $31.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

