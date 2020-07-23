Cutler Group LP Invests $89,000 in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR)

Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,671. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a one year low of $82.08 and a one year high of $210.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.26 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASR. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

