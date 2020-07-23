Cutler Group LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Cutler Group LP reduced its position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Premier were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth $46,112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Premier by 177.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,477 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Premier by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,177,000 after acquiring an additional 827,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Premier by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,404,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,407,000 after acquiring an additional 647,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Premier by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 692,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after acquiring an additional 349,300 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINC stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.37. 9,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,311. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.22. Premier Inc has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PINC. UBS Group cut their price target on Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

