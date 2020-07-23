Cutler Group LP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 49,206 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,005,000.

Get iShares MSCI BRIC ETF alerts:

BKF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,268. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $47.21.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI BRIC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI BRIC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.