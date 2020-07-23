Cutler Group LP Reduces Stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Cutler Group LP lessened its holdings in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Retrophin were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 197,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Retrophin during the first quarter valued at $2,322,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Retrophin by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Retrophin by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 88,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter.

Retrophin stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.97. Retrophin Inc has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.14 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 57.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. Analysts anticipate that Retrophin Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RTRX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 3,062 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $46,205.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,612.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,364 shares of company stock worth $298,850 over the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

