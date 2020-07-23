Cutler Group LP Sells 1,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH)

Cutler Group LP cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,869,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

PPH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.19. 456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,131. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24.

