Cutler Group LP Sells 4,700 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Cutler Group LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $179,185.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AGIO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.62.

AGIO traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $53.58. 4,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,006. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.85%. The business’s revenue was up 188.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

