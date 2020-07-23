Cutler Group LP Sells 520 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Cutler Group LP trimmed its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1,445.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Unilever by 318.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $38,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 73.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.59. 143,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,236. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

