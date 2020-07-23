Cutler Group LP Takes Position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Cutler Group LP bought a new position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,322,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,803 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after acquiring an additional 275,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 51,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at $28,748,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

MD traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $19.43. 39,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,967. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MEDNAX Inc has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $28.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

