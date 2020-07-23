Cwm LLC Acquires 5,910 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,072,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in Accenture by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,192,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,864,000 after acquiring an additional 718,170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,864,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $467,599,000 after acquiring an additional 503,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8,128.4% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 448,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,295,000 after purchasing an additional 443,488 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.00. 36,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.12 and its 200 day moving average is $194.12. The firm has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $225.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.