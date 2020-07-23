Cwm LLC Buys 23,634 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,634 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 206,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,967. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.