Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1,029.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,456,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327,711 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cwm LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $99,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,712. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.