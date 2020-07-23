Cwm LLC Has $182.38 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,190,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,879 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $182,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 140,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.21. 2,839,728 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18.

