Cwm LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1,058.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,308 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $29,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,612,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,719. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

