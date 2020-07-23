Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Trading Up 0.3%

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.09, approximately 10,657 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 527,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTSO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytosorbents currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $345.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 62.65% and a negative return on equity of 165.86%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.